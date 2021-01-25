Watch: Sarah Huckabee Sanders announces run for governor

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders formally announced Monday that she is running for governor of Arkansas.

“America is great because we are free, but today, our freedom and the rule of law are under attack," Sanders said in a video announcing her run.

Sanders, the daughter of former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, decried the political violence which has affected the country in recent years, from the shooting of House Minority Whip Steve Scalise at a Congressional baseball game in 2017 to this month's riot at the Capitol building.

“This is not who we are as Americans. To remain free, we must have law and order,” she said.

Sanders was touted as a contender for the post after it was announced she was leaving the Trump administration in June 2019.

President Donald Trump tweeted at the time he hoped she would run for governor, adding "she would be fantastic." Sanders is reportedly "seen as leader in the polls" in the state.