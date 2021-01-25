Will COVID deniers join the Knesset?

A new party is planning to run in the upcoming elections, the Rafah 'Only Health' party. led by Dr. Aryeh Avni.

The party platform states that it will work "to place health as a very important value for the citizens of the country, and to mobilize the efforts and resources necessary to realize this value in practice."

The platform also states that it will "work to change the order of priorities in the health system for the benefit of the state's citizens, to end the monopoly regarding medical treatment methods, and to integrate complementary medicine as an integral part of the health system in Israel."

On his Facebook page, Dr. Avni explains more about his party and writes: "Here is the third point of our platform: The mission of the Health Party "Rafa" is to cure the ailments of the Health Ministry over the years, which culminated in 2020-2021 and were forcibly expressed in the unbearable medical coercion and violation of human rights - lockdown, social distancing, phone tracking, the green passport, masking, destroying the economy and misleading the public."

He also wrote that "the crimes that they, the senior officials of the Health Ministry, have committed for generations since the establishment of the state, to the residents of the state, are a true horror. They, the officials who led us for generations, have turned the inhabitants of the Land of Israel into slaves to the manufacturers of vaccines, chemotherapy and a sea of medicines, without guiding them, at all, to ways of maintaining health."

Dr. Avni has faced much criticism and several investigations over his radical claims, including his opposition to vaccines.