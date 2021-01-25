

New Hope: 'We’ll bring government services into the digital age' Sa'ar: 'We’ll lead a revolution in how public services are provided.' Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Flash 90 Gideon Sa'ar New Hope Party Chairman and candidate for prime minister Gideon Sa'ar today released a video stressing the party’s emphasis on advancing Israel’s public services for the benefit of the country’s citizens, as a key element of the approach needed to ensure the recovery of the economy.



In the video, he said, “Israel is in financial crisis, the economy is shrinking significantly – but a crisis, is also an opportunity for change.”



He stressed that a government led by New Hope would “bring government offices into the digital age... finally! We’ll lead a revolution in how public services are provided, without bureaucracy and paperwork, without long lines, without losing days of work,” and noted that this was similar to what had been achieved in Estonia.



He stressed that a government under his leadership, “will establish Israel as a global center for science, innovation, and technology, with the aim of creating more jobs, and more impactful investments.”



top