Knesset approves bill doubling fines for lockdown violations

The Knesset plenum approved in the first reading of the bill doubling fines for violating the current lockdown.

MKs voted 52-23 to forward the bill to the Knesset committee, the Knesset committee, which will decide which committee will prepare the law for its second and third readings.

Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz stated: “I do not demand equal enforcement because I am against the haredim, but because I am for them. Unfortunately, Netanyahu's political campaign is costing us lives."

"The prime minister is using the corona as an election campaign, he is making political considerations in the enforcement process and the State of Israel is a state of law and order," Gantz accused.

"I announce from now on that if the Education Ministry does not exercise its powers to deny budgets and close institutions that violate state guidelines, if the law we are discussing today does not pass three readings - we will not remain indifferent," he added.

Ganz emphasized: "I will work to retroactively cancel fines for injured business owners as well - restaurant owners, gyms, many many whose livelihoods have been harmed. There will be no selective enforcement."