Meretz MK Yair Golan: 'More Leftists in military cemeteries'

Meretz Knesset Member Maj. Gen. (Res.) MK Yair Golan recently claimed in a Zoom conversation that the Left is more represented than the Right in Israeli military cemeteries.

"For some reason, there's been a feeling over the years that the Left has less fighting spirit. Nonsense," Golan told the listeners of the conversation.

He said, "The Leftists fill the military plots in my opinion much more than the Right. But I don't want to go into this bloody accounting at all."

Efrat Council head Lt. Col. (Res.) Oded Ravivi attacked Golan and demanded a public condemnation of his words.

"Golan's remarks are exactly the example of what we don't need. No more factions, no more hatred, no more exclusion," Ravivi noted.

He said, "When I stormed forward it was alongside friends, real brothers. When a military plot photo was used in the previous political campaign, everyone knew how to condemn it and rightly so. I expect the same call from across the spectrum also now."