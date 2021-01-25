Shas spiritual leader Rabbi Shalom Cohen says presence at demonstrations forbidden

Shas Council of Sages President Rabbi Shalom Cohen published a special letter to express displeasure at the demonstrations and clashes with the police forces that he says cause harm to life and property as well as a desecration of G-d's name..

At the beginning of his letter, Rabbi Cohen writes, "Here in the many iniquities, in the face of the corona epidemic that fells many among the people of Israel while there isn't a day that isn't worse than the previous, lurks even a spiritual danger threatening to destroy all the foundations of our children: The increasing phenomenon of violent demonstrations in our streets, when incorrigibles from outside our camp decide justice for themselves, confront police, riot, and cause damage to life and property while seriously endangering lives, creating terrible blasphemy, and bringing a bad name on all the faithful to Judaism. Woe to the eyes that see this.

"And apart from the great desecration of G-d's Name caused by this, there is a serious spiritual danger to the young of the flock who may follow the incidents and even be dragged into them, G-d forbid, and the educational destruction - who can qualify it? - when years of toil may go down the drain in one moment," added Rabbi Cohen.

"Hence a stern warning to all who hear our teaching, G-d fearers, and to all the supporters and fans of the Shas Movement, keep yourselves away from these places of conflict and do not stay there for even one moment. It is a grave prohibition to be in the vicinity of demonstrations and confrontations that are completely contrary to the way of the Torah, and anyone who violates our word and is there - after all, he is a partner in the desecration of G-d and his sin is unbearable."

At the end of his letter, the rabbi wrote, "And the elders shall instruct the young, it is the duty of parents to watch over their sons not to be found in these places, but to diligently study their Talmud according to instructions, they will be extra careful in keeping the rules of health as our Torah commands, and Torah protects and saves."