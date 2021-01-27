Just Released: Judea-Samaria Jewish Pop. Stats Report

Every January, for the last eleven years, former Member of Knesset Yaakov “Ketzaleh” Katz has published the Judea and Samaria Jewish Population Statistics Report, based on the population registry of Israel’s Ministry of the Interior. The most recent report, updated to January 2, 2021, was released to the Associated Press today.

The Report presents a complete population breakdown by town and regional bloc, and includes comparisons for each town from previous years. The statistics reveal tremendous population growth over the last decade, currently totaling almost half a million Jewish residents in the region and with an increase of over 17% in the last five years alone.

Baruch Gordon, who works closely with former MK Katz on the WestBankJewishPopulationStats.com report, told Arutz Sheva, "“Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics just reported that the country’s population grew by 1.7% in 2020. The Jewish Population of the West Bank had a 54% higher growth rate, with an increase of 2.62%.”

Asked by the Associated Press how Biden's policies may affect the Jewish population in Judea and Samaria, Gordon responded:

“I congratulate Joe Biden on being sworn in as US President and extend to him a personal invitation to tour the Jewish facts on the ground in the West Bank. Over the decades, the US has tried to curtail Jewish growth in the West Bank with proposals like the 1970 Rogers Plan, the 1978 Camp David Accords, the 1988 Shultz Peace Initiative, the 1993 Oslo Accords, the 1998 Wye River Memorandum, the 2000 Camp David Summit, the 2001 Mitchel Report, the 2003 Road Map for Peace, the 2007 Annapolis Conference, John Kerry’s 2010 Sharm El Shekch Talks – the list goes on. All of these proposals retain their pretty names in the dustbin of history, while the Jewish presence in the West Bank retains a robust rate of growth. The Hebrew Nation's return to its ancient towns and villages in the West Bank is stronger than any US foreign policy, including, I predict, that of President Biden. We are here to stay. Moreover, the recent Abraham Accords signed with four Arab countries, under the protest of the Palestinian Authority, mark the beginning of the Arab world coming to terms with the reality of the permanent Jewish presence in the West Bank.”

