Poll: Likud 31, Yesh Atid 16, Religious Zionist Party 4

The bloc of parties looking to replace Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu are no longer projected to win a majority in the upcoming Knesset election, according to a new poll Monday morning.

The poll was conducted by Panels Politics, surveying 517 respondents over the internet through the Panel4All data collection agency, and was published by Radio 103FM.

If new elections were held today, the poll found, the Likud would remain the largest party with 31 seats, followed by Yesh Atid 16, the New Hope with 14, and Yamina with 11.

The Joint Arab List is projected to win 10 seats, while the haredi factions of Shas and United Torah Judaism would receive seven seats each, as would Yisrael Beytenu.

Meretz would win five seats if new elections were held today, while Blue and White, the HaYisraelim (The Israelis) party of Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai, and the Religious Zionist Party of Bezalel Smotrich would all narrowly clear the 3.25% electoral threshold with four seats each.

The New Economic Party would fail to cross the threshold, receiving 2.6%, with Labor getting 2.4%, Otzma Yehudit 1.8%, Tnufa 0.7%, Gesher 0.6%, Telem 0.2%, and Vatikei Yisrael 0.2%.

Less than one-third of Israelis (32%) favor Netanyahu as prime minister. No other single candidate manages to top Netanyahu, however, with Gideon Sa’ar coming in second with 21%, followed by Yair Lapid at 12%, Naftali Bennett at 11%, and Benny Gantz at 3%.