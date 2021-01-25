Number of COVID patients on respirators hits record high

A total of 4,868 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed across Israel Sunday, according to data released by the Health Ministry Monday morning.

The percentage of tests coming back positive increased to 9.3%, after falling significantly last week.

The number of cases diagnosed since the pandemic began topped 600,302 Monday morning, with 1,027 new cases reported since midnight.

There are now 70,836 active cases of the virus in Israel, including 67,493 cases being treated at home, 1,465 being treated at coronavirus hotels, and 1,878 being treated at hospitals.

Of the 1,878 hospitalized cases, 1,140 are in serious condition. The number of patients on respirators rose to a record high of 358 Monday.

Since the pandemic began, a total of 4,419 coronavirus-related fatalities have been reported.

Thus far, 2,586,053 people have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, with 1,099,286 people having received both doses.