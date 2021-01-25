Haredi coronavirus czar: Great injustice being done to haredi community

Eliyahu Arnad, the haredi coronavirus czar, spoke with Galei Tzahal about the recent burning of a bus in Bnei Brak.

On Sunday night, rioters in Bnei Brak attacked a bus, smashing its windows and confronting the passengers.

"There is no question that this is a horrific an tragic incident, but we're talking about a handful of marginalized youth," Arnad said in the interview.

"No rabbi or community stands behind this. People are doing a great injustice to the haredi community."

He added: "There will be cooperation with the police. They are interested in renewing the connection with the district and regional commander - and Knesset members spoke about this last night."