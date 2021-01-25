Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met on Sunday evening with Arab sector local council heads to discuss his proposal to defeat violence and crime in Arab society.

Also attending the meeting were Public Security Minister Amir Ohana, the head of the Prime Minister's Staff Asher Hayon, Prime Minister's Office Acting Director General Tzachi Braverman, Israel Police Inspector General Yaakov Shabtai, Federation of Local Authorities Chairman Haim Bibas and other officials.

"We want to submit a genuinely comprehensive plan for a war on crime and violence in Arab society. This is a very vigorous fight but victory is within our grasp. We can do this, I am completely certain of it,” said Netanyahu.

“It cannot be that in our state people fear to walk the streets. This embitters your lives. I am certain that there are threats against you, against all of you,” he added.

“We will use all of our force, intelligence, means, police, intelligence and technology.”

“We will stop gangs of criminals that undermine the communities and afterwards trickle, of course, to the rest of the population. We will stop this," he concluded.