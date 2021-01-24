Border crisis coming? Biden promises billions to Central America
Fox News reports President Biden has offered $4 billion in aid to Central American nations, trying to amend Trump's border policies.
Migrants
iStock
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaBorder crisis coming? Biden promises billions to Central America
Border crisis coming? Biden promises billions to Central America
Fox News reports President Biden has offered $4 billion in aid to Central American nations, trying to amend Trump's border policies.
Migrants
iStock
top