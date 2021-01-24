Dershowitz: No one ever considered impeaching Nixon
Alan Dershowitz says impeaching private citizen not envisioned by the Constitution in an interview with Newsmax TV.
US President Donald Trump
Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaDershowitz: No one ever considered impeaching Nixon
Dershowitz: No one ever considered impeaching Nixon
Alan Dershowitz says impeaching private citizen not envisioned by the Constitution in an interview with Newsmax TV.
US President Donald Trump
Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead
top