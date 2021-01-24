Israel opens embassy in UAE

The Israeli embassy in Abu Dhabi officially opened Sunday, with the arrival of the Head of Mission, Eitan Na’eh.

The Israeli embassy in the United Arab Emirates will promote the full range of relations between the two countries in all areas, and expand ties with the Emirati government, economic bodies and the private sector, academic institutions, the media, and more.

Until a permanent location is found, the embassy will operate from temporary offices, which will be formally inaugurated in the coming days.

This is an additional step in the implementation of the peace agreement between Israel and the UAE, signed in Washington on 15 September 2020, and of the series of agreements that have been signed since.

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi: “I wish Eitan Na’eh and the embassy staff success in their first steps, which they are taking in the name of the State of Israel in Abu Dhabi. The Foreign Ministry continues to lead the implementation of the peace and normalization agreements in the Gulf and to advance Israel’s international status. The opening of the mission will enable the expansion of bilateral ties between Israel and the UAE, and the full and quick implementation of the potential inherent in our relations. I would like to thank the heir to the throne, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, and my colleague and friend, Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, for their leadership and hospitality towards our representatives."

Foreign Minister Ashkenazi also welcomed the Emirati government’s decision today to open an embassy in Israel: “This is an important decision that will facilitate the promotion of the warm ties between our countries and peoples. We look forward to receiving representatives of the UAE soon”.

The Israeli Liaison Office in Rabat and Consulate General of Israel in Dubai are expected to open in the coming days. This is in addition to the Israeli embassy in Manama, Bahrain, which has already been active for several weeks.