Ben Gvir: I call for alliances so that votes won't be wasted

The chairman of the Jewish Power Party, Itamar Ben Gvir, spoke this morning (Sunday) with Ben Caspit and Yinon Magal on 103FM about the chances of uniting their parties in the right-wing camp ahead of the election.

Regarding his persistence in running for Knesset and Netnayahu’s attempts to secure him a spot, Ben-Gvir sarcastically said, "Lapid trying to work with Hiba is fine, but Itamar Ben Gvir? That can’t be."

When asked about Netanyahu’s connections with the Islamic powers, he answered, “I am against befriending the Islamic powers. I have a problem with them not because they are Arabs but because they are people who encourage murderers."

Netanyahu, he says, is looking for allies everywhere: "The Likud has an interest, even if the Likudniks get 40 seats. There is no right-wing government without a right-wing connection to Bennett, there is no such thing." Ben-Gvir also admitted that he would like to connect to Betzalel Smotrich’s party: “I have called for such a union many times over the past year. Such a union would be worth another five or six seats at least."

He acknowledged that he has been confident of victory in several elections before: “I run on ideological grounds, unlike Bennet and Smotrich. I run because I believe in my cause and so do 22,000 others. I call for unions so that their votes aren’t thrown in the trash.”

Asked if he would ever sit with an Arab in the same government, Ben Gvir said simply, “I heartily welcome anyone who genuinely loves and supports the state of Israel.”