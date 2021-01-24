Does Domestic Terror Law target Trump supporters?
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard & other opponents of proposed measures voice concern over infringements on civil liberties.
Tags: Fox News Tulsi Gabbard
white supremacy
iStock
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaDoes Domestic Terror Law target Trump supporters?
Does Domestic Terror Law target Trump supporters?
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard & other opponents of proposed measures voice concern over infringements on civil liberties.
Tags: Fox News Tulsi Gabbard
white supremacy
iStock
top