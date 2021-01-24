Gantz calls for legal action against haredi leaders

In response to the directions of the Haredi community leaders, Minister of Defence Benny Gantz is considering legal action against public figures who issue instructions to flout government guidelines.

"This is a blatant disregard for human life," said Minister Gantz at the beginning of the cabinet meeting today. "The motion to raise fines must pass tomorrow not only in the first reading, but also in the second and third readings in order to take effect. I call on the leaders of the Haredi public, and public figures in general, to issue no instructions save those approved by the Israeli government. This is a serious situation."

In his remarks to BeHadrei Haredim, Gantz also revealed, "I have asked the Attorney General to examine this conduct legally, and what can be done against it. Lt is most important that we not turn on one another; we must realize that COVID-19 is a challenge for all and we must fight it together. No one closes educational institutions because they want educational institutions closed, no one closes Torah institutions because he wants to close Torah institutions. Studying the Torah is important, of course, but health is also important, which makes this situation gravely concerning.”

Referring to the shooting incident today (Sunday) in Bnei Brak, the defense minister said, "It is inconceivable that police officers should need to shoot in the air in Bnei Brak when they come to disperse a gathering. A police officer should come, give instructions and be heeded, and there shouldn’t be need for anything more than that. We need to give them the power to handle this situation, both through the regulations and legislation. The situation at the moment is deeply concerning and must change immediately.”

Earlier, the Prime Minister said: "Contrary to what is being said, we are ahead of the whole world. No country has done what we are going to do - ther hermetic sealing of the entire state.”

Referring to the situation in the Haredi community, he said: "In the coming week we will have a discussion on a strategy to exit the quarantine. Most of the Haredi sector follows the guidelines, but there are exceptions who behave in an unacceptable manner." Netanyahu agreed to Gantz's demand and announced that a motion to increase fines would be approved in three readings in the coming days:

"We are bringing this motion to a first reading because that is what the law says by default, but we will try to end the process entirely as soon as possible.”