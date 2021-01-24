UAE approves opening of embassy in Israel

The United Arab Emirates announced Sunday that it has approved plans to open it’s first-ever embassy in Israel, implementing a key part of last year’s Abraham Accords.

In a tweet Sunday afternoon, the UAE government announced that the cabinet had voted to approve the opening of an embassy in Tel Aviv.

“The council of ministers approved…the establishment of a UAE embassy in Tel Aviv in the State of Israel,” the government tweeted.

In August, the UAE and Israel agreed to normalize relations as part of the Abraham Accords agreement brokered by the Trump administration.

The normalization deal included the opening of travel between the two countries, as well as the establishment of embassies.