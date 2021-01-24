New Hope presents commitments to advance status of Israel's elderly

This morning, Sunday, the New Hope Party presented two commitments to advance the status of many of Israel’s older generation. These are:

1. Increasing the monthly income support allowance for the elderly - 4,000nis for an individual and 6,500nis for a couple, "with the aim of assisting the elderly out of the cycle of poverty."

2. The enactment of a Long-Term Care Social Insurance Law - "to allow long-term care to be received without resulting in financial ruin for recipients and their families."

"This is our moral duty to our parents and grandparents, in the spirit of the Jewish tradition, 'Do not cast me away in my old age,'" the party said.

"As for the problems around the pensions of olim(immigrants) who immigrated to Israel after the age of 45," the party added, "we will work to implement the Elkin Report of the Ministry of Immigration and Absorption, formulated during New Hope member Zeev Elkin’s term as minister."