Nearly hidden in the bright lights and thunderous roar of the ten plagues that were visited upon Egypt was the understated, but no less astonishing miracle of the Hebrews finding grace in the eyes of their Egyptian neighbors, who showered them with silver and gold and fine garments as they prepared to leave Egypt forever.

Why was this often overlooked miracle such an important part of G-d's plan for the exodus?

What had Israel to gain from their newfound riches?