Jewish world attends global community memorial for Sheldon Adelson

The Jewish world came together on Thursday for a global community memorial event marking the end of the Shiva for the late Sheldon G. Adelson, in a partnership of more than 30 Jewish American organizations, together with the Israeli-American Council (IAC). The online tribute included a live stream of eulogies and personal stories from family and friends as well as prayers and small groups of Jewish text study focused on Sheldon’s legacy of giving to the community.

The President of the State of Israel Reuven Rivlin opened the event and said: "Sheldon Adelson, may his memory be a blessing, loved the Jewish people and loved the State of Israel. A great American patriot who saw the strong alliance between the State of Israel and the United States as a personal mission. His own life story from selling newspapers to become a global businessman fired the imagination of everyone around the world. His determination, his ability to see opportunities, to take risks to be brave and to succeed were known to all. In recent decades Sheldon made a big influence in the public life, he contributed to many causes, most of which deepen the connection of the people of Israel to the land and heritage."

Lenny Adelson, Sheldon’s brother gave a eulogy, recounting how "ambitious" Sheldon was even at a young age and recited the mourner’s Kaddish. "My brother was the most charitable philanthropic man, he was just an incredible person,” he said.

Leading figures and Jewish organizations from across the United States and Israel attended the event, including Taglit Birthright, Israel Bonds, Friends of the IDF, Birthright Israel Foundation, United Hatzalah, IDC Herzliya, StandWithUs, Jewish Federations of Boston and Nevada, Chabad, and more.

Shawn Evenhaim spoke about his friendship with Adelson and said: “He was a good friend you always dreamed you would have. In a fireside chat that I had with Sheldon and Miri at the IAC Conference, I asked Sheldon what he wished his legacy to be? And he answered that his legacy would have nothing to do with his business but rather it will have to be with medical research, the Jewish people and the State of Israel. In all his actions he always wanted to improve the lives of others. The best way to honor his memory is to continue his legacy and this responsibility lies with each and every one of us.”

Sheldon Adelson was one of the world’s leading entrepreneurs and business leaders. Together with his wife, Dr. Miriam Adelson, he was the greatest Jewish-world philanthropist of our time. He touched countless lives with his generosity, devotion, and passion for Jewish causes and connecting and the younger generation to Israel.