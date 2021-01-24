67-year-old dies two days after second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Eddie Avitan, a 67-year-old resident of Kiryat Malachi, died last night two days after receiving the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"A well-known and beloved man in the city. The cause of death is unclear, but according to his friends he felt unwell after receiving the vaccine, went to the emergency room, and after being tested and released he died tonight, apparently from a heart attack. May his memory be blessed," wrote journalist Almog Boker.

A number of deaths and side effects shortly after Covid-19 vaccination have been reported in recent weeks in Israel.

Earlier this month, a 75-year-old woman who received the second dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine was found lifeless in her home in Lod hours afterward. The incident was reported to be the first such death following reception of the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Israel.

Before that, a 23-year-old man was reported to have developed a rare multisystem inflammatory syndrome, which causes, among other things, severe damage to heart function. In addition, a 72-year-old woman, a resident of Karmiel, was found to have developed Bell's Palsy as a result of receiving the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine several days before.

This came after two elderly people died a few hours after receiving the vaccine. However, the Ministry of Health estimated that there was no connection between the deaths and the vaccine.

In the first case, a 75-year-old man, a resident of Beit She'an, died as a result of heart failure two hours after the injection. The next day, an 88-year-old man collapsed in his home hours after the vaccination and was later pronounced dead. The Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital reported that the deceased suffered from prolonged, complex and severe underlying conditions.