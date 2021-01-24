Young Israel congratulates Biden and Harris

The National Council of Young Israel (NCYI) on Friday extended congratulations to Biden and Harris upon their inauguration.

In a letter sent to the White House, NCYI President Farley Weiss wished the President and Vice President much success and expressed hope that they would be able to unify the nation.

The NCYI also called to further strengthen the U.S.-Israel relationship and address issues of importance to the American Jewish community.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors of the National Council of Young Israel, a multi-faceted organization with more than 25,000 member families and approximately 135 branch synagogues throughout the United States, Canada and Israel that has ably served the broader Jewish community in North America and Israel for over a century, I am writing to offer our heartfelt congratulations on your inauguration," Weiss wrote in the letter.

"With a multitude of monumental issues facing our great nation, we wish you and your administration much success and pray that G-d will grant you the strength and steadfastness that is needed to overcome the challenges that lie ahead and bring about the sense of unity that our country so desperately needs.

"We are heartened knowing that each of you deeply values the U.S-Israel relationship and are hopeful that your leadership will further strengthen the enduring bond that exists between the two nations. We were particularly encouraged that during his confirmation hearing, Secretary of State nominee Antony Blinken told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that your administration will not reverse the previous administration’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and that the U.S. Embassy will remain in Jerusalem.

"Our organization stands ready to work with you on issues of particular importance to the American Jewish community and the state of Israel, including combatting anti-Semitism and bigotry of all types, bolstering the strategic and substantive bond between the United States and Israel, and increasing security for houses of worship and religious institutions.

"Mazel Tov and best wishes as you embark on this exciting and historic journey that we pray will bring our country together and help fortify the democratic principles that are the bedrock of our nation’s foundation. We certainly look forward to partnering with you and your administration on issues of mutual concern.

Very truly yours,

Farley Weiss, Esq.

President"