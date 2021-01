Health Minister Yuli Edelstein this morning said 195,000 vaccinations were performed over the weekend.

In total, more than 2.5 million were vaccinated, of whom close to a million also received the second dose.

However, Edelstein said: "But there is also bad news: the rate of decline in morbidity is too slow. Probably the reason is also the mutations, but also the lack of strict adherence to lockdown."

"I ask each and every one - follow the guidelines!"