Labor Party to elect new chairperson on Sunday

The Labor Party will on Sunday hold its primaries for the leadership of the party. 37,104 party members are eligible to vote in the election.

Seven candidates will stand for election: MK Merav Michaeli, Avi Shaked, Yitzhak Time, Gil Beilin, Nava Katz, David Landsman, and Ofer Segman. Voting will take place between 11:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

The party's secretary general, Eran Hermoni, said, "The Labor Party is a democratic party, the only one that holds primaries for its chairperson and its slate on such a scale ahead of the elections to the 24th Knesset. I believe that the energies generated as a result of this democratic process will then lead to a trend that will put the Labor Party back on its feet. There are many in the public who have confidence in the values ​​of Labor and love it, and these primaries will be the spark that will rekindle it. In the long run, a political alternative to the right can only be built from a real and rooted party such as the Labor Party, so there is no point in using one-time slates."

Michaeli said on Saturday night, "We are bringing the Labor Party back to the center of the stage and we must not give up on it. I call on the members of the Labor Party to go out and vote, do not be complacent, and let's bring the truth back to politics."

Recent polls have shown that the Labor Party will not pass the electoral threshold in the upcoming election.