Egypt to begin coronavirus vaccinations on Sunday

Egypt will begin coronavirus vaccinations on Sunday, beginning with medical staff, President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi announced on Saturday, according to Reuters.

The country received its first shipment of vaccines developed by China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) in December, the report said.

Egypt closed itself off in March to curb the spread of the disease, shutting schools, restaurants and halting almost all international flights.

The country surpassed 50,000 cases of the virus in June, shortly after announcing plans to reopen its airports to scheduled international flights from July 1.

As of Saturday, it had registered over 160,000 cases, including more than 8,850 deaths.

On Friday, according to Reuters, Egypt recorded 748 new cases and 52 deaths. However, health officials say the real number is likely far higher because of the relatively low rate of coronavirus testing and the exclusion of private test results.