Iranian activist: 'I am a criminal for using Twitter, please listen to me'

Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist and activist, on Friday published a Twitter video calling herself a "criminal" for using Twitter in a country where she was not allowed to.

"Believe me," she said, "if I walk unveiled in the street and publish a video of myself, I would get arrested. If I sing a solo as a woman, if I dance and publish a video on Twitter, I would be arrested because this is a crime in Iran and only dictators are allowed to express themselves on Twitter."

"If you don't take action it means you're taking a side. It means you support the dictators by giving them a platform to kill us."

She added that her brother is in prison because she used Twitter to express herself.

"We want a normal life," she pleaded. "By giving a platform to dictators you are actually helping them to put more pressure on us, the people of Iran."