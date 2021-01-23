Person in Michigan wins Mega Millions' $1 billion jackpot

ABC reports that on Saturday, the list of the Mega Millions lottery winners was announced and a person in Michigan won the jackpot, estimated at $1 billion.

According to the report, the winning ticket was sold at store in a northern suburb of Detroit.

The winning numbers were 4-26-42-50-60 with a Mega Ball number of 24.

The lottery was the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history and the third-largest in U.S. lottery history.

"After a record run of 37 draws, the second-largest jackpot in the history of Mega Millions was won Friday night", Mega Milions announced, "The final jackpot value of $1.05 billion ($776.6 million cash), updated to reflect strong sales, goes to a lucky ticket holder in Michigan. That was the only ticket to match all six numbers drawn January 22 – the white balls 4, 26, 42, 50 and 60, plus the gold Mega Ball 24. It is the 18th Mega Millions jackpot won in Michigan over the years; the last one was a prize shared with Rhode Island on October 13, 2017. Michigan is one of the original founding members of Mega Millions".



"The giant jackpot is the second largest prize in the game’s history", they added, "below only another billion-dollar jackpot, the incredible $1.537 billion won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018 – still the world’s largest lotto prize ever awarded on a single ticket".