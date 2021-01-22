Bernie breaks the internet

An image of Senator Bernie Sanders at Biden’s inauguration this week has gotten the attention of creative social media users.

An image of Senator Bernie Sanders in attendance at US President Joe Biden’s inauguration this week has gone viral on social media.

Sanders, who wore a winter coat, mittens and a mask, was photographed during the inauguration with his legs and mittens crossed while sitting on a folding chair.

Creative social media users have added captions to the photo and, in many cases, photoshopping Sanders’ image into a wide range of scenarios.

Here are just a few of the more creative Sanders memes:

