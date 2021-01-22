Bernie breaks the internet

An image of Senator Bernie Sanders in attendance at US President Joe Biden’s inauguration this week has gone viral on social media.

Sanders, who wore a winter coat, mittens and a mask, was photographed during the inauguration with his legs and mittens crossed while sitting on a folding chair.

Creative social media users have added captions to the photo and, in many cases, photoshopping Sanders’ image into a wide range of scenarios.

Here are just a few of the more creative Sanders memes:

