Clalit Health Services to begin vaccinate teens

Clalit Health Services, Israel’s largest health maintenance organization, announced on Friday evening that it will begin vaccinating teenagers born in 2003 and 2004 against coronavirus starting on Saturday night.

According to the HMO's announcement, members of Clalit who were born in those years will be able to book appointments for vaccination on the HMO's website, app or service center. Alternatively, they can arrive at one of the vaccine centers accompanied by a parent and an ID card.

Clalit noted that to date, over 1,300,000 of its customers have been vaccinated.

The announcement came a day after the Vaccination Prioritization Committee recommended to the Ministry of Health that boys and girls aged 16-18 be allowed to be vaccinated for COVID-19, subject to parental approval.

The recommendation to vaccinate high school students in grades 11-12 is intended to allow them to take the matriculation exams.

