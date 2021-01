Dr. Sam Minskoff, Aliyah consultant, talks about being trapped in the Diaspora and likens it to being trapped in the deadly darkness as in ancient Egypt over three thousand years ago.

He states that there can be an unfortunate time whereby it can be too late to leave the slavery addiction of the Exile and G-d forbid, perish in the darkness therein.

Minskoff exhorts those that are wavering to make Aliyah post haste.