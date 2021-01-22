What did they celebrate if the Exodus didn't even happen yet?

In this week's Parsha, after the ~200 years of slavery, Am Yisrael finally leaves Egypt.

As we all know, the first Pesach to ever be celebrated, was actually celebrated in Mitzraym, before Am Yisrael even left Mitzrayam - and this raises a huge question - what exactly were Am Yisrael celebrating during that first Seder Night in Mitzraym??

When we look at the Psukim, the question becomes even greater.

We see Hashem commands Moshe to tell Am Yisrael the all about celebrating Pesach this year and in years to come, including the Mitzvah of eating Matzos, again, before they even rushed to leave - before they even knew what Matos are!