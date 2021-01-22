Bennett: The essence of religious Zionism is leadership

Former Defense Minister and Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett told Channel 12 News on Thursday that his party speaks to all sectors in Israel.

"I have a very coherent party. Yamina is the home of religious Zionism, alongside the secular, the traditional, the haredim. And make no mistake - I'm proud to be wearing a knitted kippah," Bennett said.

"I'm proud to have served in Sayeret Matkal with a kippah, to have been a company commander, to have been the general manager of a high-tech company because the essence, in my eyes, of religious Zionism is leadership."

Bennett stressed, “I am not giving up on anyone. Yamina is the home of the religious, the secular, the Druze, of all those who believe that a strong Zionist state is needed here. A state and a government that cares and does not abandon its citizens as Netanyahu did, and has Gideon Sa’ar has also done in the past year.”