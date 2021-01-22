Geller goes global

When Jamie Geller "networks", it has more than one meaning.

The CEO of the popular Kosher Network International Media Company speaks with Eve Harow about becoming Torah observant, food, the need to rebrand Judaism, food, the power of social media, food and her new role for Aish Global as Chief Media and Marketing Officer.

Their 10 year plan? Reach 3 million unaffiliated Jews and excite them about their heritage. A treasure they may not even know is there for the taking. If anyone can pull it off it’s this dynamic, Israel-based mother of 6 who just plays a chef on TV.