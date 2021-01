US President Joe Biden snapped at a reporter who asked him a question on COVID-19 vaccines as he signed a series of executive orders shortly after taking office.

The reporter asked, "You set the goal at 100 million vaccines, is that high enough? Should you set the bar higher? That's basically where the US is right now."

Biden replied, "When I announced it, you all said that it's not possible. Come on. Give me a break, man!"