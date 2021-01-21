Biden: I'm asking every American to mask up for 100 days

President Biden addressed the nation on Thursday to discuss public health guidelines and some imminent changes.

"I'm asking every American to mask up for the next 100 days. The experts say by wearing a mask, from now until April, we’d save more than 50,000 lives," President Biden told the nation.

"Our new COVID-19 plan starts with mounting an aggressive, safe and effective vaccination campaign", Biden explained, "We’ll move heaven and earth to get more people vaccinated - for free. For the past year, we couldn't rely on the federal government to act with the urgency and focus and coordination we needed, and we have seen the tragic cost of that failure."

The new President also declared that anyone intending to fly to the United States will need to test negative for COVID-19 and be quarantined on arrival, adding the grim prediction that the USA would have over half a million casualties within a month and that it would take months to reverse the virus's effects.

