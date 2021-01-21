Multiple religious Zionist leaders meet with deputy AG over Sandak investigation

Leading religous Zionist rabbis held an unusual meeting with the Deputy State Attorney, Shlomo (Momi) Lemberger, who dealt with the investigation into the death of Ahuvya Sandak during a police chase in the Binyamin region.

Kan 11 reported that the rabbis approached Lemberger in search of some means to calm the public and help them convince people that the investigation was conducted in a professional and thorough manner.

Rabbi Chaim Druckman, Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, Rabbi Yehoshua Shapira, Rabbi David Stav, Rabbi Yaakov Medan, and Rabbi Dudi Dodkevich participated in the Zoom meeting.

Lemberger did not provide details from the investigation. He explained to the rabbis why a joint investigation team had been set up for the police and the Internal Affairs department, emphasized the separation between the bodies, and explained why it was necessary to conduct a joint investigation at each stage of the accident.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people demonstrated tonight (Thursday) at dozens of points across the country. The protesters carry pictures of Sandak and are calling for the establishment of a commission of inquiry to investigate the conduct of the Samaria Precinct Police and the death of the boy.

At the Bar Ilan Bridge in Ramat Gan, dozens of demonstrators blocked Road No. 4 for long minutes. Police arrived at the scene and cleared the demonstrators. At the Cords Bridge at the entrance to Jerusalem, dozens of demonstrators blocked the entrance to the city intermittently.

Demonstrations are also taking place in Samaria, the Galilee, Latrun Junction, in front of the National Headquarters in Jerusalem, Ashkelon, Beer Sheva, Nitzan Junction, Tzfat, Holon and dozens of other points.