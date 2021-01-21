Dagan: Netanyahu, Gantz failed to rise above politics, but settlements will win in the end

Samaria Regional Council chairman Yossi Dagan expressed his support for the decision of the Young Settlement Forum to fold the protest tent in Jerusalem, and promised not to give up until the regulation of the 'Young Settlements' in Judea and Samaria that are not connected to water and electricity infrastructure.

Dagan, who moved his office to the struggle encampment two weeks ago and joined the hunger strike more than a week ago, said that "the struggle to regulate the young settlements is not an easy soccer game. It's tough, even if in the first half it does not end in the result we want."

"We have to press the attack, in this time we have united into a strong and cohesive team and the public today understands the reality as it never understood it before. We managed to move the ball to the other side of the field and in the next half we will score the goal," he said.

Dagan said that thanks to the struggle, the entire people of Israel understand that the young settlements are an integral part of the State of Israel. "Unfortunately we are surrounded by weak politicians, who are strong in talking about the Land of Israel and weak in deeds. We have proven the power of the act. Over 20 days of protest and hunger strike in the cold of Jerusalem, we did not shy away from the Land of Israel, we will never stop the struggle for the Land of Israel."

"The day will come when we will have heroic and strong politicians. The young settlements will be regulated. This struggle will bring the victory of the young settlements and this struggle will end in a great victory," the head of the Samaria Regional Council promised.

According to him, neither Prime Minister Netanyahu nor Defense Minister Benny Gantz have been able to overcome the politics which keeps them at odds. "It is very disappointing, but our responsibility and mine personally as head of the Samaria Regional Council is first and foremost for the residents, the residents of the Samaria Regional Council and the half a million residents of Judea and Samaria, who will not be trampled upon."