Live: Global day of prayer for COVID pandemic

Chief Rabbi of Israel David Lau arrived at Rachel's Tomb at 4 PM Thursday afternoon as part of a global day of prayer he initiated for the coronavirus crisis.

As part of the event, prayers and Psalms will be recited by rabbis from across the world.

Rabbi Lau had called for today to be a day of fasting and prayer earlier this week. He wrote. "Every day we are faced with terrible disasters. The virus does not discriminate and harms the elderly, young people, fathers and mothers of young children children, and unfortunately many of them die, and many thousands are in a state of trouble and need for prayer and a cry for help."