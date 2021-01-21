Jewish man who became religious in prison pardoned by Trump

Former US President Donald Trump pardoned or commuted the sentence of 143 people in his last day in office. Among those who were released by this act was a Jewish inmate called J.B.

A year and a half ago, Rabbi Shalom Ber Sorotzkin appealed to Lithuanian haredi sage Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky of J.B.'s behalf after J.B. was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He asked Rabbi Kanievsky to bless J.B. and stated that in return J.B. would agree to become religious and keep the commandments of the Torah. Rabbi Kanievsky agreed,

J.B. ended up serving only eight months in prison before he was released in one of Trump's last acts as president. He returned to his home a free and changed man.