Hospitals tell MDA not to send them patients

The directors of the Shaare Zedek, Laniado, Maayan Hayeshua hospitals, as well as three hospitals in Nazareth, informed the director of Magen David Adom (MDA) today (Thursday) that ambulances should not be directed to the hospitals starting Sunday.

This, they claim, is on account of the refusal of the Ministry of Finance to conduct serious negotiations to resupply the hospitals.

"Due to a severe shortage of equipment and medicine, we regret to inform you that as of Sunday, we will accept no patients who are not defined as in need of life-saving treatment, including those with COVID-19."

Hospital administrators today called on Prime Minister Netanyahu to intervene immediately in the crisis in order to prevent the hospitals’ complete collapse.