COVID-19 czar is 'optimistic'

Coronavirus czar Prof. Nachman Ash estimated Thursday afternoon that there will be no need to extend the lockdown into February.

"I am optimistic, I hope the peak is behind us," Prof. Ash said in an interview with Galei Tzahal. "I believe we will not have to extend the lockdown another time."

Prof. Ash explained that the goal is to end the closure quickly, "We want to open commerce fully after the lockdown."

Regarding the vaccination campaign, Prof. Ash said, "The next stage will be availability to everyone. There is no point in ranking anymore at these ages. There is a possibility that it will be next week - we will conduct a situation assessment and will decide accordingly."

Earlier on Thursday, it was reported that Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu had agreed to reopen cultural venues in February. However, sources close to Netanyahu said that the Prime Minister did not specify a date, only that it would be in accordance with the pace of the coronavirus vaccinations.