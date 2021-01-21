'If we don't care for the elderly, all of society is harmed'

Arutz Sheva spoke with former Mossad chief Danny Yatom about his “Veterans of Israel,” party, which will be running in the upcoming Knesset elections.

“I decided to establish the party due to the fact that I saw recently that the veterans are suffering because the whole government has neglected them,” Yatom explained.

“So we decided to help them and strengthen them, because we understand that if we don’t, the entire society will become less strong.”

He discussed the party’s campaign video, which he said hints at the fact that all of us, whether today or tomorrow, will be veterans.

“If we don’t take care of the elderly even though they take care of us, then it will harm Israeli society. Everybody will become a senior citizen. We want to take care of the senior citizens of today and those of tomorrow,” Yatom said.