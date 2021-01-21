Protest tent for fledgling communities dismantled: 'The struggle has failed'

The "young community" tent was dismantled this morning, Thursday, after it became clear that the struggle to regulate the fledgling communities in Judea and Samaria at the present time had failed.

The Young Communities Forum stated, "Unfortunately, the current struggle for government approval to regulate our communities has failed. Twenty-five thousand residents sent by Israeli governments to settle on legal state land have remained abandoned in the area with no elementary infrastructure and no security elements. [Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu and [Defense Minister Benny] Gantz chose, each in his own way, to leave us as third-class citizens."

"This is a sad day for the State of Israel. A day when its leaders turned their backs on settlement in Judea and Samaria. Anyone who is unable to show humanity and humanitarianism toward tens of thousands of Jewish women and men and pioneers, and prefers to provide political gifts to the construction offenders in the Negev and Palestinian Authority, reveals distorted and outrageous priorities which don't coincide with the priorities of the majority of Israeli society."

However, the Forum stressed, "The tent is folding, but we are not folding. We have learned a sad lesson about cynical politics, but we do not despair. Today more than ever it is understandable why our struggle is just, moral and necessary - and, together with our partners, we will continue in our determined and uncompromising struggle until the communities are regulated."

"We call on the Prime Minister and the leaders of all the Zionist parties to insist that the regulation of young communities be part of the basic guidelines of any new government that is formed after the elections. Even before the elections, a number of steps can be taken to advance and improve, even without a government decision, the living conditions of the communities. We demand the PM and Defense Minister do this immediately," they said.

"We want to strengthen the resolve of our heroic brothers and sisters, all residents of the young communities: You are a modern-day example and role model for Zionism and pioneering. A day will come when the leadership of the country that today abandons you alone in the field will be worthy of you, and will prop you up. Together, we will bring that day."