Israel to give COVID-19 vaccines to health professionals in Gaza?

The State of Israel intends to send coronavirus vaccines to "Palestinian healthcare employees" not just in the Palestinian Authority, but also in Gaza.

A notification on the issue was sent to attorney Prof. Aviad Hacohen, who is representing the family of IDF soldier Hadar Goldin, who was killed during 2014's Protective Edge and whose body is still being held by Hamas.

The Goldin family has appealed to Israel's Supreme Court to expose the statistics regarding the aid and accommodations Israel has provided to Gaza.

In a notification sent on January 6, 2021, by the State to the Supreme Court, the State wrote that "at this time" Israel has no intention "of transferring vaccines from Israel to the Gaza Strop." This notification was not limited to vaccines manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna.

Several days later, the State rescinded its statement, announcing that approximately 200 doses of vaccine would be given to the Palestinian Authority in order to vaccinate "health professionals over the age of 60 who treat coronavirus patients in the Palestinian Authority."

On Wednesday, the State announced that it intends to transfer an additional 500 vaccines, manufactured in Russia, to vaccinate health professionals in Gaza.

In this case, the transfer was not conditioned on the health professionals being above the age of 60, and unlike previously, the State has said that the vaccines will be transferred not only to the Palestinian Authority, but to Gaza as well.