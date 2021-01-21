Ambassador Dermer says goodbye to Washington

Israel’s outgoing ambassador to the United States, Ron Dermer, on Wednesday wished his successor, Gilad Erdan, good luck in the role.

“Good luck, Gilad! I am confident that our new Ambassador to Washington will further strengthen the great alliance between America and Israel, and I wish him the best of success,” he tweeted.

In a subsequent thread, Dermer said the US-Israel relationship has never been stronger and expressed confidence that this will continue.

“It has been a profound honor to represent Israel in America for the past 7 years. The relationship between our two countries is stronger than it has ever been,” added Dermer.

“I am confident it will get even stronger in the future and that Israel will ultimately prove to be the most important ally of the United States in the 21st century,” he continued.

“I want to thank Prime Minister Netanyahu for placing his confidence in me, my Israeli colleagues in Washington and Jerusalem for their professionalism, my staff in the Ambassador’s office for their devotion, and my wife Rhoda for everything.”

“May God bless America. May God bless Israel. And May God bless our great alliance,” concluded Dermer.