Senate confirms Avril Haines as National Intelligence director

The Senate on Wednesday evening voted to confirm Avril Haines as director of National Intelligence, Fox News reported.

Haines becomes the first woman in history to lead the intelligence community. The vote on her nomination took place just hours after President Joe Biden was sworn into office.

Haines had her confirmation hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee Tuesday and vowed to "set a strategic vision" for the intelligence community to ensure that the US is "well postured to address developing threats and take advantage of new opportunities as they arise."

Under the Obama Administration, Haines served as a principal deputy national security adviser and as a deputy director at the CIA. She was the first woman to hold both positions.