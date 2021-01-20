Ben Shapiro: Does Biden really mean 'unity'?

Following the Biden and Harris inauguration ceremony, American conservative political commentator and media host Ben Shapiro related to Biden's statement regarding American unity.



"Joe Biden promised 'unity' and that's nice", Shapiro writes on Twitter.

"Also, Barack Obama promised unity", he continues, "and what he meant was "let me ram through Leftist policy priorities, overrun executive limitations, and build a coalition around identity politics, and if you don't like it, you're probably a bigot."



"In other words", Shapiro concludes, "I'll be interested to see whether Biden means "unity" as in "we can share some baseline common values and then disagree" or "shut up or you're ruining all the unity."