Gantz: I look forward to working with the Biden Administration

Israeli Defense Minister, Benny Gantz, published the following message in honor of President Joe Biden's inauguration today:

On this important day, I am glad to congratulate President Joe Biden, a great friend of Israel, as well as

Vice President Kamala Harris, and the entire Biden Administration, as they enter the White House.



This is a special moment for America, and for the entire world.

There are so many challenges that face us all. The US and Israel in particular share many goals and challenges at this time: Containing Iranian regional aggression and nuclear aspirations, fighting terror organizations and destabilizing forces, expanding normalization, and, finding a resolution to the Israeli- Palestinian conflict.

I look forward to working with the Biden Administration, and with my friends at the Pentagon, in taking on these challenges together.

I am certain that our strong alliance and mutual commitment will help advance the democratic values we share, making our region more stable and the world more peaceful.