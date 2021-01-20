Why This Couple Never Worries About Money

“It’s the craziest thing,” says Mrs. S, of Maalot Dafna. “We have our money scares like anyone else, but whenever we stress about them, they seem to go on forever. Whenever I just put my hands up and say, Hashem will work it out, it’s like magic - the solution falls into our hands.”

Many are familiar with this phenomenon: We do our best to make a living and save where we can, but there is something undeniably supernatural about finances. We never know when we will lose, and when we will unexpectedly gain. This is the root of one of the Jewish community’s most time-honored principles: The recitation of Parshas HaMon. ‘Parshat HaMon’ is a prayer traditionally said during the Parsha of Beshalach. This week, Jews around the world will participate in this segulah for financial security.

On Tuesday, a group of Israel’s most esteemed rabbis will gather at the historic resting place of Rabbi Yehuda Bar Ilai to recite Parshat HaMon for a small group of very special people. These people are those who join them in helping desperately poor families who turn to Vaad HaRabbanim’s charity funds for help. The rabbis will pray, by name, for all those who give their money to help those in need, A ‘shtar parnassah,’ or written legal document, will be signed and distributed to some donors as well.

The rabbis involved include Rabbi Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi, The Admor Mi’Biale, Rav Elimelech Biderman, Rav Binyan Finkel, and more.

The past year has been fraught with financial insecurity. The segulah of Parshat HaMon, and the rabbis’ powerful prayer event, is an opportunity for donors to recognize that the matters of money lie not only in this world. With an outstretched hand they can lift up those who have fallen, and some of the world’s Torah scholars will pray that their generosity is returned to them tenfold.

